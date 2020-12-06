This week’s Student of the Week is Kara Carter a freshman at Portsmouth West High School. Her teacher Leah Blevins nominated her for this honor and she had this to say about Kara:

I would like to nominate Kara Carter for the student of the week/month/year! Kara is an amazing student! She was quarantined early in the year due to contact and still made an effort to join my class virtually each time that she could (more than the required times). She has completed every assignment I have given her on time and ALWAYS does more than is required. We use a program in mathematics called ALEKs and there are 615 topics that students can learn in this program. I have students complete 10 topics each week and the goal is for them to master 85% of the 615 topics by the end of the school year. Kara has went above and beyond every week and exceeded my expectations. This week alone she completed 43 topics which brought her completion rate up to 89% and we are not even finished with the first semester! She isn’t afraid to ask for help when she needs it, she helps other students and day after day she goes above and beyond the requirements. She makes me so proud to be her teacher and I feel that she deserves some recognition!

Congratulations to Kara Carter, Portsmouth Daily Times Student of the Week!

Kara Carter this week’s Student of the Week! https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/12/web1_received_677424222941603.jpeg Kara Carter this week’s Student of the Week! Submitted Photos Kara Carter, freshman at Portsmouth West High School https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/12/web1_Kara-Carter.jpg Kara Carter, freshman at Portsmouth West High School Courtesy Photo

