Kim’s Korner: Christmas Bucket List

‘There’s no place like home for the holidays’, I have seen this several places for an idea for this Christmas and it is so true for this holiday season. Keeping that thought in mind, I went on searches for ideas for young and old to do at home with family. Some of them are others’ ideas, but I added to them, others are joined ideas of things etc. I used an old favorite Goodhousekeeping.com to get the ideas started. I hope you find many of them, ways to still enjoy the holidays with your own family this year.

~Make Christmas masks

Christmas masks craft: (See Photos)

You can make these cute masks out of paper plates for a fun Christmas craft. And when you’re done, you can use them to take photo booth-style pictures to commemorate the holiday. This is a great idea for either a photo booth or selfies and then share them with family and friends.

~Camera Fun

Dress up for a silly photo to send to family and friends – or create a Christmas video to send out to relatives – be sure to personalize each one!!

~Put together a holiday puzzle

Doing a puzzle is a relaxing way to spend Christmas day or night. While you work, be sure to set the mood with a fire or candle. What a great way for family to work together, maybe have wonderful hot chocolate drinks during the time together.

~Make a holiday playlist

Set the mood on Christmas morning by putting on a festive soundtrack. You can even build anticipation for the big day by compiling your playlist ahead of time and listening to it in the days before Christmas. You could also make the list to help you with the next idea—-

~Sing Christmas karaoke

You don’t need to be a musical family or friend group to have fun belting out holiday tunes during Christmas karaoke. Take this game up a notch by investing in a karaoke mic.

~Look at Christmas lights

Drive around to look at everyone’s Christmas lights. Make a game out of it and have everyone vote on their favorites, unusual, ugly, disappointments, etc. Then when back home, share who picked certain lights.

~Pinecone Tree

I remember as a kid, I used to love making these. Use pinecones, wood slices, and acrylic paint or any crafting things to create this Christmas tree project, perfect for displaying as a table centerpiece or clustered on the mantle.

~Chocolate Centerpiece (See Photo)

Use Hershey Kisses wrapped in holiday-color foils to make this ultra-easy project: Cut triangles from scrapbooking paper to represent trees, and let kids poke them into the top of the Kisses with toothpicks. Arrange them on a platter for a table centerpiece that’s homemade, affordable… and delicious, too.

Ideas from Minted.com

~Launch a candy cane hunt

Sometimes hiding the candy canes can be more fun than hunting for them. This is a great activity if you have multiple children. If you don’t, perhaps set a countdown timer to challenge your child. Just like an Easter egg hunt, spread some candy canes around the house and the children can collect them in a Christmas stocking instead of an Easter basket. You could even purchase a variety of colors of candy canes and give out prizes for the largest collection to add to the excitement.

~Play ‘Name that Christmas tune’

Make a playlist of Christmas tunes and play a few seconds of each.

You all have to guess the song as quickly as you can.

The first to shout it out wins a point.

Bonus points can be given by naming the artist too!

The first to an agreed amount of points could win a festive prize, such as a chocolate orange.

Hope you can use some of these to help your children young and older, see that this holiday season can still be fun.

Remember to be kind to each other and continue to set a good example for our children they need us so much right now. See you all next week!

