University of Cumberlands Summer Graduates

WILLIAMSBURG, KY -In what has been one of the most unprecedented years in history, there are still hardworking people achieving their goals, new doors of opportunity opening, and worthwhile reasons to celebrate.

In fact, right now, there are more than 1,100 reasons to celebrate – one for each student at University of the Cumberlands who earned a college degree this summer!

Summer graduates from our local area include:

Tiffany Schug of Ironton (45638), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Holly Brooks of Ironton (45638), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Coaching

Matthew Coy of Jackson (45640), who completed their Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling

Kendra Coleman of Wheelersburg (45694), who completed their Master of Arts in Education in Literacy Specialist

Kaley Fannin of South Shore (41175), who completed their Master of Arts in Education in Literacy Specialist

Carrie Gullett of South Shore (41175), who completed their Master of Arts in Education in Literacy Specialist

Leigh Arbogast of Flatwoods (41139), who completed their Master of Arts in Education in Teacher Leader

Kelsey Nichols of Greenup (41144), who completed their Master of Arts in Teaching in P-12 Special Education LBD

The University congratulates all its summer graduates on reaching this significant milestone in their lives and wishes them all the best in their future endeavors. Well done, Patriots!

