This first 2020-2021 school year’s Student of the Week is Jacob Barrett, a kindergartener at Green Elementary.

Jessica Lincecum, who teaches kindergarten at Green Elementary nominated Jacob for his kindness to others.

This is what she had to say about this little boy:

Jacob is such a kind boy. We have jobs in our classroom. It was his turn to choose, and he picked to be the line leader. Another little girl became upset, she wanted to be the line leader, and Jacob told her that he would switch jobs with her. It melted my heart!

This is such a great example of what makes a student a good candidate for Student of the Week. At such a young age, this young man put someone else’s feelings in front of what he wanted to do. Great Job, Jacob!

Congratulations to Jacob Barrett for being chosen as Student of the Week for the Portsmouth Daily Times.

Jacob Barrett, Kindergarten student of Green Elementary School, Student of the Week https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/11/web1_barrett.jpg Jacob Barrett, Kindergarten student of Green Elementary School, Student of the Week Jacob Barrett covering that sweet smile with his mask, just like his classmates and he do daily. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/11/web1_barrett-mask.jpg Jacob Barrett covering that sweet smile with his mask, just like his classmates and he do daily.

