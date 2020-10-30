Kim’s Korner: Salt Dough; not computers

Reading and watching things on TV and computer, studies are showing that our kids are on their devices/games for too long and so many of them are also depressed, due to facts like their school year is still not nearly what they are used to, there are still so many things they cannot do. I looked for things for you to do with them, things they can do and things that keep their brains in working order, while doing something fun. There are things for just about everyone this week.

As the holidays are upon us, I found a recipe for Salt Dough. With this recipe, you can make prints or other things that will make memories. You could make ornaments for Christmas or table markers for Thanksgiving, the way to use this is endless.

Salt dough: 1/2 cup salt ( some recipes say 1/4 cup), 1/2 cup flour, 1/4 cup (give or take) water. Knead until dough forms. Make an impression. Bake at 200 for 3 hours. Paint.

I also found some activities to have your kids do on their ‘off’ school days. Once the kids are finished with their work they are ready for some more entertainment and if you don’t have an idea given to them, they will get on the devices for the entire time. The following are things they can do and not stay on those devices so much.

One of the site visits that I made, I found a few things on journeyerschronicles.com and added my own twist to some of them. I think you will find them fun and helpful.

Sevenses. We used to play this one at school. All you need is a ball and a wall. Throw the ball against the wall:

7 times catching it with both hands

6 times catching it with one hand

5 times letting it bounce once

4 times bouncing it under your let then against the wall

3 times bouncing it into the wall

2 times clapping before catching it

1 time touching the ground before catching it

Secret messages. The old writing with lemon juice trick. Using a cotton bud, write a secret message. To reveal it, wet the paper.

Write a coded message for them to decode. Write a message using the following code. Replace each word in your message with the word preceding it in a dictionary. Tell them what the code is and then let them decipher the message.

Let them loose with a camera. Digital cameras make it so easy for kids to take and print out their own photos. Perhaps create a scrapbook page or montage of the photos they’ve taken. You don’t have to print them they can make everything online. You could even give them a topic for their photos for a day.

Adding up holes. In one side of a largish cardboard box cut a number of holes, different sizes but big enough for a tennis ball to fit through. Number the holes with the largest number for the smallest hole. Each child tries to throw the tennis ball through the holes, say five times. Keep note of the scores they get for each throw, then ask them to add up the scores.

Go on a stay at home shopping spree. Allocate your child an imaginary allowance. Make it pretty big, say $500. Then they get to trawl through the shopping catalogs “buying” things and coming in under budget. What better time than now before the holidays, to teach them how quickly their money can disappear! Math and they don’t even know it.

Find a route on the street directory. Copy a page of the street directory and ask the child to plan a route from point A to point B. You could also use a smaller scale map with distances on it and ask them to calculate the distances, find the shortest route, and so on. Google maps could be used here.

Scavenger hunt. Make a list of 10-20 items to find in the backyard, at the park, at the beach, where ever you are. If more than one child is playing, set a time limit. The one with the most items at the end of the time allocated is the winner. This could also be played as an imaginary hunt at a certain place where you’d say things they could find at a beach, give them a time limit to write all the things they wrote that were appropriate.

Lastly, but something for all ages to do, that will in the process, help you out as well. Tell the kids young and old that they need to throw out the old in order to get new for Christmas this year. Give them sacks, boxes, or crates and have them do throw away(things that no one could use broken or torn), keep, and give away (the Salvation Army is seeing great need now). Make it a competition, or offer a treat for doing it whether it be an ice cream treat or a visit to their favorite eating place, or anything that would motivate them besides getting new at Christmas. Wouldn’t it be great to get your closets cleaned out and making it fun for them?

We have all been having to reach deep into our creative minds to find things to replace those that our children cannot participate in now. There is no greater time than the Fall. Just look around and find things that can replace what is usually done during this time of the year. Most of you have been doing a great job of this and will continue until things turn back to what we used to call normal because our children are important and making sure they have a childhood that even though it may be different, it can still be fun. I hope this week’s things help with this.

Have fun with your children this week, it will make you and them feel better. Keep in mind. I try to do my best to find things that are not a ton of work for you. I wrote everything out on here this week so you don’t have to look anything up.

Let me know any ideas you have or what you would like to see and I’ll get right on it for you. Email me at kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Remember to be kind to each other and continue to set a good example for our children they need us so much right now. See you all next week!

By Kimberly Jenkins

