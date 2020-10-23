Kim’s Korner: Citizenship and Halloween

As the election approaches, I know if you are like me, we are all tired of seeing all the negativity and political ads and signs, however, with that in mind, I still think it is important to teach our children the importance of voting and if nothing else, about citizenship in the United States of America.

I magically came across a sweet little site www.sunnydayfamily.com/2020/10/free-printable-i-voted that had printable unique voting stickers to print for free. (see photo) and then it contained a section devoted to citizenship and has a list of books to help, like, MANY The Diversity of Life and Earth, On Meadowview Street, Her Right Foot, and The Red Bicycle.

There is also a set of free printable worksheets, an activity guide on Citizenship, like honesty, respect, compassion, courage, and responsiblity. The activity guide has two parts: first is a coloring page based on the five themes of citizenship: honesty, respect, compassion, courage, and responsibility. You can encourage your kids to color in the words as you discuss what they mean and the ways that you can embody them in your daily life. The coloring page also includes a “citizenship tree” that you can color in as you complete acts of citizenship.

Hopefully, this will put a different positive twist on how important it is to be a good citizen in the US.

Not to forget Halloween is this week, with all of its uncertainty and with many of you parents trying to figure out if you are going to take your children out on Saturday. I feel for all of you, but I do have a list of movies that were on a site we have visited before: Country Living. These movies are for varying ages, you will just have to check them out on the link below and most of them can be watched from just clicking the button on that website. If you decide to stay in or go out, e we all seem to love Halloween movies: A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting, The Little Vampire, The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-A-Ween, Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween, True: Tricky Treat Day, The Spiderwick Chronicles, Ghost Patrol, Annabelle Hooper and the Ghosts of Nantucket, Spookley the Square Pumpkin, Gnome Alone, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Super Monsters Save Halloween, Goosebumps 2, Pac’s Scary Halloween, A Witches’ Ball, Dear Dracula, Power Rangers Samurai Party Monsters, All Hallows’ Eve, All Hallows’ Eve, Spooky Stories, Spooky Stories 2, Monster Island, and Room on the Broom. https://www.countryliving.com/life/g21098784/kids-halloween-movies-on-netflix/?slide=25

To finish out your Halloween plans, especially if you are planning on staying home this year, how about some Halloween fun food. On tipjunkie.com/halloween-food-treats-recipes, I found so many fun food to make with your children to enjoy and create, things like: Haunted Hooting Owl Pretzel, Spooky Spider Cake Pops, Frankenstein Marshmallow Pops, Halloween Puppy Chow, Halloween Popcorn, Halloween Snack Mix, Eyeball Cake Balls, Candy Corn, Mad Scientist Potion, Veggie Skeleton, Halloween Appetizers, Spooky Spider Cheeseball, Vampire Carmel Apples, Mummy Cupcakes, Candy Corn Halloween Pizza, Worm Sandwich, Spiderweb Snacks, Gross-ology Party Food, Whole Wheat Witch Fingers, and Creepy Peepers Halloween Jell-O.

We have all been having to reach deep into our creative minds to find things to replace those that our children cannot participate in now. There is no greater time than the Fall. Just look around and find things that can replace what is usually done during this time of the year. Most of you have been doing a great job of this and will continue until things turn back to what we used to call normal, because our children are important and making sure they have a childhood that even though it may be different, it can still be fun. I hope this week’s things help with this.

Have fun with your children this week, it will make you and them feel better. Keep in mind. I try to do my best to find things that are not a ton of work for you.

Let me know any ideas you have or what you would like to see and I’ll get right on it for you. Email me at kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Remember to be kind to each other and continue to set a good example for our children they need us so much right now. See you all next week!

