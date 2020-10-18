Shawnee State University Development Foundation to host Rubber Duck Derby

PORTSMOUTH — The Shawnee State University Development Foundation (SSUDF) is hosting their inaugural Rubber Ducky Derby to raise money for The Shawnee Fund. To be held virtually as part of Shawnee State’s Stay at HOMEcoming, donors can purchase ducks in advance to compete in the derby to support the fundraiser.

Ducks for the derby are available for 1 for $5, 6 for $25, or 12 for $50. At the start of the derby, the ducks will be dropped into the Warsaw Aquatic Center on campus and the first duck to cross the designated finish line will be declared the winner. One half of the proceeds of the derby will benefit the Shawnee Fund, while the winner will decide which fund within SSUDF the other half will benefit. The winner will also receive a $100 promo code to use within the Alumni Spirit Shop. The event will be broadcast on the Shawnee State University Facebook Page on Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.

SSUDF’s Shawnee Fund supports the university’s most pressing needs. Donations to the fund are put to work immediately – directly supporting students, faculty, and the campus community with scholarships, grants, academic enhancements, facility improvements, and more.

“The Shawnee Fund does so much to elevate and provide for different areas across campus,” said Chris Moore, Executive Director of the SSU Development Foundation. “We are excited to bring this new event in a virtual format to our donors and campus partners to provide for this great cause.”

Over 300 ducks have been purchased so far to compete in the derby. Ducks are available for purchase until Wednesday, Oct. 21 at ssuhomecoming.com/derby. For more information contact the SSU Development Foundation at ssudf@shawnee.edu or by calling 740.351.3284.

