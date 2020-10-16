Kim’s Korner: Halloween Fun

October is the month for spooks and goblins and anything scary, and many people love this time of year. Once again, COVID 19 has placed a deterrent on the fun activities associated with this time of the year. Trick-or-Treat is still going on, but some people are not handing out candy for fear of this. Parents are not sending out their children for fear of the same thing. I mean, who doesn’t like a haunted house or maze or getting together for a Halloween campfire? It is once again a shame that so much is not happening in the year of 2020.

Fall and Halloween is my favorite time of the year and even if you are not sending your children to trick-or-treat, you can still make Halloween fun. While looking on one site, I was directed to another site loaded with bunches of things to make with your kiddos. https://iheartcraftythings.com/fall-crafts-for-kids.html

Got paper bowls, you will love the video showing five easy Halloween Crafts Ideas for Kids you can make ghosts, bats, pumpkins, cats, and a witch a video found in this site.

Five little pumpkins and many more can be found here too. A kindergarten teacher says they read, The Bumpy Little Pumpkin by Margery Cuyler. She says that the characters in the story are Little Nell, BIG Mama, BIG Sarah, and BIG Lizzie. It’s Halloween, and the three siblings are looking for pumpkins to carve into jack-o’-lanterns. Little Nell’s selection is deemed too small and ugly by her sisters. Not to be deterred, Little Nell enlists the help of Reindeer, Hare, and Bear Cub and creates a special jack-o’-lantern that can proudly take its place on the porch. As BIG Mama says, Jack-o’-lanterns come in all shapes and sizes!, a line that can be reassuringly applied to children as well.

It is after this that they make the goofy pumpkin faces. Besides this one, there is Pumpkin Patch Art Project using your knuckles to make, a pumpkin faces lacing activity, cardboard roll pumpkin patch, balloon printed pumpkin patch art, and several others. If you don’t want pumpkins, there is a paper bag crow puppet craft, Halloween sponge painted ghost, paper plate spiders and a colorful newspaper owl craft. What fun!

Now onto the older ones, just like me, many of them would like to make and do things Halloween. Back on the Spruce Crafts /www.thesprucecrafts.com/kids-Halloween-crafts-4173158. This site has some things they may be interested in like a bat wall, witch’s brew fluffy slime, masking tape mummies, a cool pine cone spider, balloon ghosts, marshmallow monsters, cotton bud skeleton, trash bag spider webs, and mod podge glass lanterns.

We have all been having to reach deep into our creative minds to find things to replace those that our children cannot participate in now. There is no greater time than the Fall. Just look around and find things that can replace what is usually done during this time of the year. Most of you have been doing a great job of this and will continue until things turn back to what we used to call normal, because our children are important and making sure they have a childhood that even though it may be different, it can still be fun.

Have fun with your children this week, it will make you and them feel better. Keep in mind. I try to do my best to find things that are not a ton of work for you.

Let me know any ideas you have or what you would like to see and I’ll get right on it for you. Email me at kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Remember to be kind to each other and continue to set a good example for our children they need us so much right now. See you all next ‘s week!

