Kim’s Korner: Dive into Science

October is the month for spooks and goblins and anything scary, it was with this in mind that I started my search this week and landed in the world of Ward’s Science. This amazing site has things for students of all ages all the way from experients to lessons, to Halloween with science.

Spider Science: Exploring the World of Webs Bug Blitz – As Study in Bio-Diversity, Leaf Transpiration and Making Sun S’mores for a few of the many ideas you may find on your visit to Ward’s World. wardsworld.wardsci.com

I also found a fun cute Pumpkin Patch Art Project for Kids https://iheartcraftythings.com/pumpkin-patch-art

On Country Living 40 Best Halloween Activities that are Wicked Fun, I saw one thing where they made Candy Corn Ring Toss using cones the sporting ones and painted them like candy corn and glow sticks for the rings. Another one was Play a Pumpkin Toss Game and here they took those little cauldrons you can get at the dollar stores and those pumpkin shaped candy to toss into the cauldron. The next thing was Play Halloween Tit-Tac-Toe by painting small rocks like jack-o-lanterns and Frankenstein green heads for the placers and taped out aboard. This article has so much more for you to do like making monster cookies and Whip up Eyeball punch. Check the others out.

Lastly, for this week I looked up Halloween games for all ages and The Spruce https://www.thespruce.com/halloween-party-games-for-all-ages had 28 Halloween Party Game Ideas for All Ages has things like Halloween Bingo, Pass it on Ghost Story, Halloween Battle of the Balloons, Halloween Scavenger Hunt, Candy Corn Catch, and so much more. If you are looking for ideas for the classroom or just at your home, this is a place to visit and the ideas will get your bonus point with your kids, especially if you are not Trick-or-Treating.

I will have more things for the fall and other things, especially for those who are doing more of the virtual learning in the weeks to come.

Have fun with your children this week, it will make you and them feel better. Keep in mind. I try to do my best to find things that are not a ton of work for you.

Let me know any ideas you have or what you would like to see and I’ll get right on it for you. Email me at kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Remember to be kind to each other and continue to set a good example for our children they need us so much right now. See you all next ‘s week!

