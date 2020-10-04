Student of the Week: Bryan Richmond

The Student of the Week is Bryan Richmond, 2020 Graduate of Wheelersburg High School.

This is my 2020 Senior Bryan Richmond, states his mother Balinda Oppy. Bryan graduated from Wheelersburg High School. He has chosen to start his life in the work force rather than college. He is currently working as a painter for Hendersons Paint Plus.

Bryan wasn’t involved in activities in school, but his mother stated, that he enjoyed playing basketball with friends and going to cheer on his fellow students at sporting events!

It has been a pleasure learning about the 2020 graduates and giving them the spotlight they so deserve in these trying times.

Congratulations to Bryan Richmond for being chosen for Portsmouth Daily Times’ Student of the Week!

