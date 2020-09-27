Student of the Week: Madison Montavon

The Student of the Week is Madison Montavon, 2020 Graduate of Northwest High School.

Hi my daughter Madison Montavon graduated from Northwest high school this year. Here is a list of here awards and accomplishments. She also signed on to the Shawnee State swim team and will be swimming this fall.

During her high school years, Madison has many accomplishments and received many awards. Madison was the High School Heisman winner.

Madison’s accomplishments in Swimming were First team SOC swimming, Scioto County champion swimming, Member of first SOC championship team in school history for swimming, and Swim Captain.

Her accomplishments in Soccer were Honorable mention All District Soccer, Coaches award soccer, Soccer Coaches Association Academic Excellence award, Iron Women award soccer, and Soccer captain.

Other achievements Madison had in high school were Football homecoming senior attendant, 4-year varsity cross country, 4-year varsity soccer, 4-year varsity swim, 4-year varsity track and field, 4-year Honors club, and Honors diploma.

Madison received the following scholarships: Shawnee Excellence Scholarship, Shawnee Swim Scholarship, Shawnee Sibling Scholarship, Leo R Thomson Memorial Scholarship, and Louise Arrick Scholarship.

She will use these scholarships as she signed on to the Shawnee State University swim team and will be swimming for them this fall.

Congratulations to Madison Montavon for being chosen for Portsmouth Daily Times’ Student of the Week!