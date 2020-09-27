Minford teacher awarded scholarships

Ohio Educational Library Media Association (OELMA) has announced that a Minford teacher has been awarded two scholarships.

Ashley Henry, English Language Arts Teacher at Minford High School received the OELMA Founders Scholarship and J. Allen Oakum Scholarship. The following was written about her:

Ashley Henry is an English teacher from Minford, Ohio. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee and is currently a student at Kent State University. Some of her favorite classroom experiences involve sharing the excitement of reading with her students, including those who claim to hate books. These experiences have prompted Ashley to pursue a career as a library media specialist, allowing her to continue working with students and fellow educators while promoting literacy, creativity, and exploration. When she is not teaching, taking classes, or reading, Ashley spends time with her daughter, Beth.

