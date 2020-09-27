SSU to host inaugural Sport Leadership Summit

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Shawnee State University’s Sport Management program will host the inaugural Sport Leadership Summit virtually on Saturday, Oct. 24 beginning at 10 a.m. The event will be recognizing the program’s 25th anniversary on campus as well as celebrating the accomplishments of its alumni.

Dr. Steven Rader who has led the Sport Management program for over twenty years is leading the summit and is excited to be able to use this event to connect with the program’s alumni in a new way.

“We have alumni in so many different avenues in this career field,” said Dr. Rader who keeps in contact with many of his graduates. “This is a chance for all those alumni to come together, showcase what they’ve learned, share their stories, and reconnect with the program.”

The inaugural event will include a video tour of campus to highlight renovated classroom and lab spaces in the James A. Rhodes Athletic Center, followed by an alumni panel of sport management graduates sharing their current career paths and experiences. To wrap up the summit, there will be a social for participants to network with other alumni.

Featured on this year’s panel are alumni Don Estis, Kristy Kamer, Chris Dunham, and Kevin Valerius. Don Estis, a 2004 graduate, currently serves as the Physical Education Teacher and Head Coach of the boy’s basketball team at KIPP Columbus in Columbus, OH. Kristy Kamer, a 2000 graduate, is currently the Head Coach of the Volleyball program at Montreat College in Montreat, NC. Chris Dunham, a 2010 graduate, is the Director of Digital Media & Communications at Lehigh Valley IronPigs in Allentown, PA. Kevin Valerius, a 2011 graduate, is the Conversion Manager at BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University in Highland Heights, KY.

“While this event is geared towards alumni, we also want to welcome anyone interested in the field who wants to see what they can gain professionally through this event,” said Dr. Rader. “It’s an opportunity to showcase our program, but it’s also an opportunity to show where this field can take you.”

To learn more about the Sport Leadership Summit and to register, visit ssuhomecoming.com/summit. For questions, please contact Dr. Steven Rader at srader@shawnee.edu.