Kim’s Korner: A variety of things for you

It is amazing to think that for most of our schools, they have made it almost through at least a month, using the split days plan and some virtual with none of them having to backtrack and go to full virtual. I have to say, I had my doubts, but at the same time, I am so happy for the school districts and everyone involved that their hard work has paid off, at least for now.

This week’s column contains a variety of things I liked and you might want to check out on your own and share with your children.

A website keeps coming up on my Facebook, where I continue to look up things for my education column, it is called The Singing Classroom https://thesingingclassroom.com. As I got on the site, they stated: Watch Learn Teach – Access hundreds of songs & music games for grades PreK-6 (Ages 3-11), including activities for social distancing and remote learning. There is a free trial and I thought if nothing else, you could get the ideas you like and then cancel the trial. The reason I put it in here, is that your children are not getting the kind of music (They can’t sing or play instruments) and I hate to see our children miss out of such a fun part of their school lives. This site could be useful for parents or teachers too.

Another thing that keeps popping up on my Facebook says it is for preschool, which it is, but if your children are struggling from where they were not in school since early March, this set looks really great on reinforcing those beginning skills and I believe that there is a way you can get it without having to pay a thing. https://planningplaytime.com/back-school-themes. It has a notebook that each page is covered in plastic within the notebook and your children can practice their alphabet, sizes, colors, shapes and more. Just something you might want to check out if you have smaller/younger children.

I was also impressed with a site called Mother could, the thing that I got on there for, was to watch the video on how to make physical education activities with tape in your homes. However, once there, I discovered many creative videos of activities and fun things to make while still inside your home a lot of time for now. It is at least of site of videos that you might want to check out. I think I could have spent the entire day watching these videos and looking at all the ideas I saw there. https://www.facebook.com/watch/mothercould/

Lastly, for this week, I was thrilled to see the people in the county, New Boston, and Portsmouth are trying hard to let the kids have Trick or Treat in this time of the pandemic. I realize that this is such a difficult decision to make. I understand both sides, people afraid to get around the children, parents afraid to have their children around others, and those who don’t want to do something that would bring COVID 19 to anyone. Then those who do want our children to get to do something somewhat normal, something as fun as Trick or Treating. I will say I have seen some really creative ideas for people to pass out candy and treats and ways for the children to receive their items. If you know of some older folks that love to pass out treats, maybe you could look up ways and help them make them, so they too can have some fun too.

I will have more things, especially for those who are doing more of the virtual learning in the weeks to come.

Have fun with your children this week, it will make you and them feel better. Keep in mind. I try to do my best to find things that are not a ton of work for you.

Let me know any ideas you have or what you would like to see and I’ll get right on it for you. Email me at kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Remember to be kind to each other and continue to set a good example for our children they need us so much right now.

