Student of the Week: Hannah Tolle

The Student of the Week is Hannah Tolle, 2020 Graduate of Minford High School.

Hannah Tolle was a three-sport athlete who excelled in each sport.

Hannah played Soccer, Basketball, and Softball all four years of high school.

She was an honor student, attending Shawnee State University for post secondary education, all while playing sports at the same time. Hannah was also a member of the Minford National Honor Society.

Hannah is now attending Fairmont State on a softball scholarship.

During her spare time, Hannah enjoys walking. She also loves working out and of course, shopping.

Hannah was nominated by her stepmother Renae Tolle.

Congratulations to Hannah Tolle for being chosen for Portsmouth Daily Times’ Student of the Week!