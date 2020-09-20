SCESC board meeting minutes

NEW BOSTON — The Governing Board of the South Central Ohio Educational Service Center met for its regular board meeting on Sept. 10, 2020.

The following actions occurred during the meeting:

Resolution to adopt employee insurance program rates for 2021.

Resolution to accept the following resignations: Kimberly Forcum, ECIS Teacher and Brittani Roberts, Personal Aide.

Resolution to employ the following: (Debora Wellington-Aide – 80 percent, Patricia Bush-Aide – 80 percent, Timothy Ottens-Network Technician Intern, Sandra Glynn-School Healthcare Worker, Courtney Carter-Aide-80 percent, Dawn Blankenship-Aide-80 percent).

Resolution to amend employee contracts/salaries for the following: Bethany Bush, Kelli Begley, AJ Hall, Rita Barker, Patricia Bush, Victoria Bush, Stephanie Criner, Westen Hale, Caroline Kuhn, Melissa McCleese, Elizabeth Myers, Debora Wellington.

Resolution to adopt the following job descriptions: Network Technician, Technology Coordinator, School Nurse.

Resolution to adopt the salary scale for a Network Technician.

Resolution to authorize a purchase of property.

Resolution to approve a Reduction in Force for Kaya Writesel, Aide – PA 80 percent.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Governors Board will be Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at the SCOESC Business Center. For more information about the South Central Ohio ESC, visit online at www.scoesc.org, or follow on Facebook and Twitter