Kim’s Korner: Close to 100 things for Teens to do

“I’m Bored,” said every kid everywhere at some time. I am sure with most of the kids in our area going to school only a few days a week and some not at all, this is what parents and guardians are hearing.

I always worry that I cannot find enough things for teens to do, especially when they are bored. I realize that many teens are doing sports as long as they can, but many more are not, and even those in sports are still not doing as much as they are used to when they are in school. The following started out as 100 Things Your Teen Can Do Without Screens and I’ve taken a few off that didn’t really fit, but at the same time, I know our children are on their screens even more now with the way they are doing school and I felt these were truly needed. I found this list from yourteenmag.com and found things I really liked and don’t think I would have thought of on my own. I hope you like some of them:

Bake something new from a cookbook.

Find something in your room that you enjoyed when you were younger and try it again, just for fun.

Figure out what’s a mile or less from your home, and walk to one interesting place.

Play a board game.

Color, draw or paint.

Walk a dog (yours or a neighbor’s).

Think of someone you know who might be lonely, and what you could do for them.

Call a grandparent (you’ll make their day).

Do a crossword puzzle, Sudoku, or word find.

Ride a bike, skateboard, or scooter.

Write in a journal.

Write fanfic based on your favorite book or movie.

Shoot hoops.

Make slime.

Do origami.

Visit a friend or invite one over.

Play darts, ping pong, or air hockey.

Have a Nerf gun war.

Try to figure out how to fix something broken in your home.

Read. Find a book in your house you’ve never read before.

Cuddle with or play with a pet. Teach them a new trick.

Play with siblings.

Go for a run or walk.

Paint your nails.

Go to the park.

Play frisbee or catch.

Look for a job—even if it’s babysitting or dog walking.

Start or tend a garden.

Brainstorm business ideas.

Find a volunteer position.

Create an obstacle course or scavenger hunt.

Do a jigsaw puzzle.

Ask if there are extra chores you can do for cash.

Think of one adulting thing you don’t know how to do, and find out how to do it.

Practice or learn an instrument.

Try to identify the birds in your neighborhood.

See if you can set a record at something.

Find or create a geocache (yes, we know there is minor screen involvement).

Plan one dinner you’d like to try making.

Now that you’ve planned a dinner, make it.

Paint a room.

Create a compelling argument about why you should get to use technology.

Make a bucket list.

Bake cookies and give them to the local fire department.

Go through your drawers and make a pile of clothes that you want to donate.

Write a short story.

Build something with toothpicks.

Build houses with playing cards.

Teach yourself a new card game.

Learn how to do an updo.

Practice yoga.

Try to stand on your head or do a cartwheel.

Tour the house looking at all the things on the walls and tables like you’re at a museum.

Teach yourself cursive/calligraphy.

Make a scrapbook of your last year’s adventures. (2020 would be very interesting)

Teach yourself to whistle using your fingers.

Go to the library.

Clean your room and argue for an allowance.

Play croquet

Get a book out about trees and learn to Identify them.

Go for a hike.

Walk around a local cemetery and read the headstones.

Practice your free throw.

Give yourself a facial mask.

Learn how to juggle.

Design a family crest.

Look through family photo albums.

Make a photo collage for your room.

Play with sidewalk chalk.

Alphabetize the spices in your kitchen.

Organize your shoes.

Learn how to make a perfect cat eye with eyeliner.

String lights across the ceiling in your room.

Learn to write your name in calligraphy.

Make a friendship bracelet.

Become an expert in some obscure trivia.

Ask your grandparents about their childhood.

Ask your parents about their first date.

Learn how to do henna designs.

Read a magazine or newspaper you have never read before.

Dream about where you’d like to be in five, 10, or even 20 years.

Do an extra chore and surprise your parents.

See if you have enough money saved to go to a trampoline park, rock climbing gym, bowling alley, museum, concert, roller rink, escape room, etc.

Of course, some of these things are more girl-oriented, others more boy oriented, but all are totally doable. I also liked that so many of them the teens or even tweens could do alone and others are ways they can help you out at home.

I hope this helps fill in some void time along with giving you ideas for your teen or tween during this most unusual school year. Have a good week, stay safe and enjoy some time with your children.

I will have more things especially for those who are doing more of the virtual learning in the weeks to come.

Have fun with your children this week, it will make you and them feel better. Keep in mind. I try to do my best to find things that are not a ton of work for you.

Let me know any ideas you have or what you would like to see and I’ll get right on it for you. Email me at kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Remember to be kind to each other and continue to set a good example for our children.

