Posted on by

Student of the Week: Erika Gray


Erika Gray is attending Ohio University Chillicothe

Erika Gray is attending Ohio University Chillicothe


Submitted Photos

Erika Gray, 2020 graduate from Western High School


Submitted Photos

Erika Gray an honor student and a busy young lady


Submitted Photos

The Student of the Week is Erika Michelle Gray 2020 Graduate of Western High School.

Erika graduated from Western and was the Pike County Salutatorian.

During her high school years, she was a member of the National Honor Society for 2 years, Junior National Honor Society for 1 year, Member of the Band for 3 years, Secret Santa for 1 year, Heart of Western for 4 years Multiple Community Services for 4 years, Student Council for 3 years, Youth League Association for 1 year, Christmas Meal Delivery for 2 years, Veterans Day Crew for 2 years, College Credit Plus-2 years, and Math Tutoring for 3 years.

Erika is attending Ohio University Chillicothe where she plans to major in Psychology.

She is the daughter of Keith and Catherine Gray.

Congratulations to Erika Gray for being chosen for Portsmouth Daily Times’ Student of the Week!

Erika Gray is attending Ohio University Chillicothe
https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_Gray1.jpgErika Gray is attending Ohio University Chillicothe Submitted Photos

Erika Gray, 2020 graduate from Western High School
https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_Gray2.jpgErika Gray, 2020 graduate from Western High School Submitted Photos

Erika Gray an honor student and a busy young lady
https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_Gray3.jpgErika Gray an honor student and a busy young lady Submitted Photos