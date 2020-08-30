Student of the Week: Izabell Logan

The Student of the Week is Izabell Logan. a senior at Valley High School.

Her mother Alison Logan nominated her. My daughter Izabell Logan, is a senior at Valley High School and a second-year student of the College Credit Plus program studying at Shawnee State University. She finished her junior year only needing one credit to graduate high school, maintaining a 3.9 GPA and being involved in many extracurricular activities, groups, and clubs.

Her story is an absolutely beautiful one, starting her senior year at 16, being the youngest of her class, but one of the most determined and goal-oriented of the bunch. While I do submit her for the Student of the Week, she is so much more than that. She’s the gorgeous girl ready for her special prom night, her Daddy’s little girl, the best friend, and everything in between.

Congratulations to Izabell Logan for being chosen for Portsmouth Daily Times’ Student of the Week!