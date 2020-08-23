Student of the Week: Abraham Blevins

The Student of the Week is Abraham Blevins a 2020 graduate of Portsmouth West High School.

Sonja Campbell is his aunt and she had this to say about him:

My nephew Abraham graduated from West in May of 2020. He has lived with us for three years and is a very hard-working young man. During his time in high school, he was on the A honor roll, participated in Beta Club, science bowl, quiz bowl, swimming, cross country, community service, baseball, and he was looking to finish his senior year by adding track and field also. Abraham was also full time employed and was in 4H. He is now preparing to attend Miami University in Oxford Ohio studying for a degree in electrical engineering. He is not asking for any financial help from us but is planning on doing it all on his own.

Congratulations to Abraham Blevins for being chosen for Portsmouth Daily Times’ Student of the Week!