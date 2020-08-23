Kim’s Korner: Back to school party

“You’re off to great places. Today is your first day! Your mountain is waiting, so get on your way!” – Dr. Seuss When Dr. Seuss put this in one of his books, I am sure he didn’t have any idea that this year’s students truly have a mountain that is waiting and they will step up to the plate and do what needs to be done this year. This group of students has already proved themselves to be up to a challenge as they made it through the spring and did their best to learn in a time that they never thought they would have to do.

All these kids except for the kindergarten students have been through an unusual time with school work, so they are the ‘experts.’ Last week a few of the Scioto County Schools began their school year and the rest will follow in the next two weeks and you as parents, have to reassure your children that it will be okay. Even if you and your child have chosen virtual learning to start, the challenge is great and you are once again your child’s helper teacher at the least because there is at least one day the kids are not in school and you have to help them out. You have not been trained to be a teacher, if you’re like a lot of us, you weren’t trained to be a parent and yet you do that every day.

I want to encourage all of you because I am sure you wish this was a usual beginning of school for your children, but since that is not going to happen, you are probably already feeling the pressure of how can I do it all? You can do this, your children do depend on you more than they have ever in the past. It won’t be easy, but you can do this, you probably thought that you couldn’t do it in the spring and you did. I am truly sorry that all of the parents and guardians have to do so much again, but I have faith in you.

I think that something that would be great to do with your children is to have them a simple back to school party, I don’t mean cake, candles, and friends. I mean maybe a picnic outside if it’s not too hot or inside on the living room floor. Have them help you make sandwiches, prepare some chips, and a dessert, even if it is just a pudding cup. Have your children make confetti and don’t tell them what it is for or tell them your choice. Bring fun things to do at this ‘party’ like have them make paper hats, make a back to school poster, or a craft that would be fun and easy. Even though you as the parent may be uncertain about your child’s new school year, it is important that they do not need to be concerned but be excited about this school year just like any other. It will make it easier for them during this time.

I looked up some easy crafts to do that could be done anytime or at your back to school party, and was sent to Pinterest, where I found some character bookmarks to make like Trolls like in the movie and a minion, both which have a pattern to print, and so many others found on the pages with the links. There is some fun orgami crafts that look fun even for the older students.

Have fun with your children this week, it will make you and them feel better. Keep in mind. I try to do my best to find things that are not a ton of work for you. I will continue this column through this 2020-21 school year and will have different ideas and help for parents.

Remember to be kind to each other and continue to set a good example for our children.

