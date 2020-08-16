Student of the Week: Lyndsay Mefford

The Student of the Week is Lyndsay Mefford a 2020 graduate of Valley High School.

Lyndsay’s mother, Kosha McLamb, submitted Lyndsay for this honor and we are honored to give her this honor because Lyndsay is serving our country.

Lyndsay Mefford is 18 years old and graduated from Valley High School. Lyndsay is a wonderful young lady. She shows horses and has won many awards and first places with horses. She has been in the Paso Fino magazine cover and has a Christmas card with her face and her horse on it.

Lyndsay helps others with whatever they need. She helped take care of her aunt who died of cancer and she helps with taking care of horses for a friend, and she teaches others how to show and provide for the horses. She babysits and she has a little sister who has only half her brain from seizures, and she teaches her and does things with her that makes her feel good about herself. Lyndsay loves kids and loves being around people and she has an awesome personality.

During school, Lyndsay worked a job and went to school also. She is currently serving in the United States Army and is attending boot camp and she has done very well so far. These are the reasons she is an amazing young lady.

The Portsmouth Daily Times thanks Lyndsay for serving our country in the United States Army.

Congratulations to Lyndsay Mefford for being chosen for Portsmouth Daily Times’ Student of the Week!