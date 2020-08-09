At its regular meeting held on July 16, 2020, the Clay Local Board of Education acted on the following measures:
– Approved minutes of the June meeting.
– Accepted the financial reports.
– Heard report from principals Tony Piguet and Russ Breech.
– Heard presentation and proposal from Eagle Scout candidate, Ben Boyer.
– Discussed handbook changes from principals Tony Piguet and Russ Breech.
– Set Lunch Prices for 2020-21
– Approved participation in the National School Lunch Program.
– Discussion of School Reopening Plan
– Employed Latchkey personnel for the 2020-21 school year.
– Approved repayment of Advances
– Approved repayment of advance from Title I.
– Approved curricular lab fees with no changes for the 2020-21 school year.
– Authorized the superintendent and treasurer to enter into service contracts for transportation of handicapped students and authorized the superintendent to make necessary minor adjustments to bus routes.
– Approved employee salary adjustment due to completion of their master’s degree.
The next regular Board meeting is scheduled for August 20, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the Annex AMP Room.
Valley Local Schools will hold a Regular Board Meeting on 8/20/20 at 7:30 p.m. in the High School Library.
The Scioto County Career Technical Center will have its next Regular Board Meeting on August 13th at 4:00 p.m. and will be held in the Taylor Bldg. of the School (951 Vern Riffe Dr.)
The South Central Ohio ESC will be holding a regular meeting on Thursday,August 13, 2020 at 1:00pm. The meeting will be held electronically, public wishing to call in to listen to this meeting should call 1 614 948 6379, the PIN 450 842 799 #
Results of the New Boston Board of Education special meeting August 6, 2020
1. Employed Jason McNutt as a full-time bus driver.
2. Employed Lisa Pizzulli as an OBI (On-Board Instructor).
The New Boston Board of Education will have a board meeting on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.