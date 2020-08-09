At its regular meeting held on July 16, 2020, the Clay Local Board of Education acted on the following measures:

– Approved minutes of the June meeting.

– Accepted the financial reports.

– Heard report from principals Tony Piguet and Russ Breech.

– Heard presentation and proposal from Eagle Scout candidate, Ben Boyer.

– Discussed handbook changes from principals Tony Piguet and Russ Breech.

– Set Lunch Prices for 2020-21

– Approved participation in the National School Lunch Program.

– Discussion of School Reopening Plan

– Employed Latchkey personnel for the 2020-21 school year.

– Approved repayment of Advances

– Approved repayment of advance from Title I.

– Approved curricular lab fees with no changes for the 2020-21 school year.

– Authorized the superintendent and treasurer to enter into service contracts for transportation of handicapped students and authorized the superintendent to make necessary minor adjustments to bus routes.

– Approved employee salary adjustment due to completion of their master’s degree.

The next regular Board meeting is scheduled for August 20, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the Annex AMP Room.

Valley Local Schools will hold a Regular Board Meeting on 8/20/20 at 7:30 p.m. in the High School Library.

The Scioto County Career Technical Center will have its next Regular Board Meeting on August 13th at 4:00 p.m. and will be held in the Taylor Bldg. of the School (951 Vern Riffe Dr.)

The South Central Ohio ESC will be holding a regular meeting on Thursday,August 13, 2020 at 1:00pm. The meeting will be held electronically, public wishing to call in to listen to this meeting should call 1 614 948 6379, the PIN 450 842 799 #

Results of the New Boston Board of Education special meeting August 6, 2020

1. Employed Jason McNutt as a full-time bus driver.

2. Employed Lisa Pizzulli as an OBI (On-Board Instructor).

The New Boston Board of Education will have a board meeting on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.