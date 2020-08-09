The Student of the Week is 2020 graduate, Jaylin Pearsall of Portsmouth High School.

Jaylin attended Portsmouth City Schools throughout her entire education. Jaylin enjoyed many opportunities that were given to her at PHS and she especially enjoyed the dedicated staff! Jaylin was a Cheerleader, played tennis and was on the swim team while all the time with keeping a 3.8-grade-point average. She also attended CCP classes at Shawnee State University during her junior and senior years.

Jaylin was chosen by her classmates as Miss Portsmouth for the River Days in 2019, where she did an amazing job in representing Portsmouth City Schools, using her drive to raise awareness toward domestic violence.

Jaylin is such a kind, loving, young lady with a big heart. She has strong religious beliefs and puts God first above all, following her passion and love for Him, devoting herself as one of the leaders of Delight, an organization at SSU.

Jaylin has received multiple scholarships and plans to attend SSU in the fall where she will study psychology. Jaylin is one of those well rounded young students who has represented her school and community very well during her high school career.

Jaylin’s mother, Becca Fisher a single mother, helped in nominating her for this honor.

Congratulations to Jaylin Pearsall for being chosen for Portsmouth Daily Times’ Student of the Week!