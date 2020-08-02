The Student of the Week is Trent Hayslip 2020 graduate of Portsmouth West High School.

Trent’s dad Zach Evans, nominated his son Trent Hayslip for Student of the Week. He’s a 2020 graduate of Portsmouth West High School. Trent has been a great student all throughout school. He was offered several academic scholarships to multiple schools across the country. He instead has chosen to enlist in the United States Navy. He’s making a huge sacrifice for our country and I couldn’t be any prouder of my son.

Trent was in SMOW (Singing Men Of West) the all men’s select choir for three years. He ran track all four years and played varsity soccer for two years. Trent likes the outdoors, he enjoys camping and using his survival skills while he is in the woods. He’s currently working as a lifeguard at the Shawnee Lodge. And, he’s excited to get his career in the military started.

It is an honor for the Portsmouth Daily Times to have Trent as the Student of the Week and send our thanks to him for choosing to serve our country, and wish him the best.

Congratulations to Trent Hayslip for being chosen for Portsmouth Daily Times’ Student of the Week!