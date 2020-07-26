The Student of the Week is 2020 Bloom-Vernon graduate, Ethan Bloomfield.

Ethan Bloomfield will be graduating from South Webster High School on Saturday, July 25, 2020. He is a member of the National Honor Society and had perfect attendance. During his high school career he was in Select Sound (a special music group at Bloom-Vernon), he had main cast roles in musical productions, ran cross country, participated in quiz bowl, and mock trial during his time at Bloom-Vernon. Ethan also attended the iBelieve workshops, this opportunity gave him confidence and lifelong friendships.

Ethan was awarded multiple scholarships including the scholarship of Kenworth-Paul Pigott Scholarship in the amount of $10,000.00, according to Bloom-Vernon Schools. Ethan was accepted into every college he applied to, and ultimately he chose Ohio University to attend Scripps College of Journalism. He has a passion for writing and poetry.

His mother Amber says, “He is one of the kindest people, he’s always standing up for what or who he believes in. I am unbelievably proud of him.” Ethan is a perfect candidate for the Portsmouth Daily Times Student of the Week and we are glad to be able to give him this honor.

Congratulations to Ethan Bloomfield for being chosen for Portsmouth Daily Times’ Student of the Week!