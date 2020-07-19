The Students of the Week are 2020 Minford graduates Katie Fisher and Natalie Lykins. From Kindergarten to Graduation, our students of the week have been friends and shared the highs and the lows of school together all these years. This year was to be their best. Of course, we all know that didn’t happen for any 2020 graduates, but through it all, these two have shared a special friendship both in and out of school. These two are a perfect fit for Student of the Week for this summer.

2020 Minford graduates Katie Fisher and Natalie Lykins story:

The friendship between Katie Fisher and Natalie Lykins began the day of Kindergarten signups. Both girls had missed the original date for signups, so they found themselves in the guidance office with their moms as they met for the first time. They were placed in the same Kindergarten class and since then have shared many classes, played on several soccer and volleyball teams together, and spent countless hours at marching band practice, competitions, and football games.

They consider their friendship as close as sisters and each other’s families as their own. These girls have shared more fun times than they can count and have also helped each other through hard times and losses. They were able to spend their Senior year as full time college credit plus students at Shawnee State University and although it was changed dramatically from what they had planned by the COVID-19 pandemic, it will definitely be a year for them to remember. Katie and Natalie both graduated as honor roll students and are thankful for all of the experiences and opportunities they have shared together.

Katie has been accepted into the nursing program at Shawnee State University. She plans to graduate with her ADN and hopes to start her nursing career locally as she continues on with her nursing education.

Natalie plans to attend Scioto County Career and Technical Center as a student in the Surgical Technician program. She hopes to begin her Surgical Tech career locally and has plans to travel with her career as well. These girls are hard workers and there is no doubt they have bright futures ahead of them!

Congratulations to Katie Fisher and Natalie Lykins for being chosen for Portsmouth Daily Times’ Students of the Week!