The Student of the Week is 2020 Green High School graduate, Caden Brammer. He was nominated for Student of the Week by Erika Merrill-Riffe, teacher and senior class sponsor who teaches College and Career Readiness and Financial Literacy.

Merrill-Riffe had this to say about Caden:

Caden’s initiative project was to sponsor youth basketball programs. During his sponsorship, he took on a 5th & 6th grade girls team to assist in coaching. He helped with drawing up plays, teaching drills and plays, helping players get better and become a mentor to them. He spent countless hours in practices and games. Caden really focused on the relationships of the players. Caden plans to major in Occupational Therapy at SSU this fall.

Branner’s Facebook page shows numerous photos of him playing baseball and it is truly a shame he did not get to play in his senior year. He also played basketball for the Green Bobcats.

Caden graduated from Green Summa Cum Laude and was one of Green High School’s WSAZ Best of the Class 2020.

Congratulations to Caden Brammer for being chosen for Portsmouth Daily Times’ Student of the Week!