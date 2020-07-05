The Student of the Week is 2020 Green High School graduate, Cassie Kellogg. She was nominated for Student of the Week by Erika Merrill-Riffe, teacher and senior class sponsor who teaches College and Career Readiness and Financial Literacy.

Merrill-Riffe had this to say about Cassie:

For her senior initiative, Cassie held an Autism Awareness Pancake event which invited any families that are touched by Autism to come help and have a ‘safe place’ to play. Throughout her event, Cassie set up stations where kids with sensory issues, could play and feel comfortable. She partnered with the Autism Project of Southern Ohio and they also assisted during the event. Cassie raised a couple hundred dollars to be able to donate back to the Autism Project of Southern Ohio. Cassie will graduate Summa Cum Laude and plans on majoring in Pharmacy at SSU this fall.

Cassie works at Franklin Furnace Pharmacy and played softball all the way through school, which was her favorite part of all of High School. Cassie said, “I think the biggest thing would have to be being an autism advocate. The Autism Project of Southern Ohio actually recognized me as a sponsor this year. I plan on becoming a pharmacist through Marshall’s PharmD program. I’m starting my undergrad at Shawnee in the fall.”

Congratulations to Cassie Kellogg for being chosen for Portsmouth Daily Times’ Student of the Week!