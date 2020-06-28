The Student of the Week is 2020 Portsmouth West High School graduate, Joe Igaz. He was nominated for Student of the Week by West Portsmouth High School teacher, Leah Blevins.

Blevins had this to say about what a fine young man Joe is:

I would love to nominate Joe Igaz for the student of the month. Despite having increased hours at his job, he has continued to submit his assignments and work hard. Joe plays football, is a member of Key Club, and is a wonderful role model for younger students. He received a full-ride scholarship to play football and accepted and then the college was forced to close due to COVID19 and will not be reopening in the fall. Despite this terrible blow, Joe has kept his faith and remained positive and continued to look and apply elsewhere. I am so proud of Joe and his work ethic. He is a remarkable young man with a bright future!

According to Joe’s Facebook page, he was offered to play football at many colleges and universities, including Marshall, Morehead, Otterbein, Toledo, Wesleyan and others. He has chosen the University of the Cumberlands as mentioned later. Joe, instead of gifts for his birthday this year, he chose to ask for donations to Autism Speaks, Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the lifespan, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. Throughout his page, he continues to share his strong faith and give God all the credit.

In the following press release, it states: The University of the Cumberlands has proudly accepted Joseph Igaz, of West Portsmouth, Ohio, for the upcoming academic year. Joseph is welcomed into the UC Class of 2024.

Congratulations to Joe Igaz for being chosen for Portsmouth Daily Times’ Student of the Week!