This week’s Student of the Week is different as two were nominated together, but both boys deserve to share this week’s honor. The Students of the Week are 2020 Seniors Trevor Darnell and Seth Imes from Green High School and they were nominated for Student of the Week by Erika Merrill, College and Career Readiness and Financial Literacy teacher and senior class advisor.

Merrill wrote the following about both these boys:

Both of these young men challenged themselves for their senior initiative project by sponsoring our pee-wee football teams programs with the head coaches. It may not seem like a difficult task, however; these young men spent countless hours at practices and games alike. They took kids off to the side to help with specific positions they know. The bond created between the players and these young men were nothing short of phenomenal. They have created a bond with these young players that will last a lifetime and that lasted all school year. The connection they provided for these youngsters were far more meaningful than they ever will know.

Congratulations to Trevor Darnell and Seth Imes for being chosen for Portsmouth Daily Times’ Students of the Week!