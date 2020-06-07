Kennedy Duckson, a senior from Minford High School was nominated for Student of the Week by High School Art Teacher, Anne Caudill. Caudill speaks highly of Kennedy in the following recommendation:

Kennedy is a very hard worker and shows dedication in every task she commits to. She has displayed this work ethic as demonstrated in her rigorous academic schedule and participation in Marching Band, in addition to many other aspects. She has also had perfect attendance over the span of her entire school career.

I have had the pleasure of having Kennedy as one of my art students for four years now and as a classroom aid this year. I can honestly say that she is very goal-oriented. She sets her standards high and works consistently to achieve her goals. You could often find her in the art room during her free periods putting in extra time on her projects and assisting other students with their projects. It is very evident Kennedy takes pride in her work. It is my understanding that she also dedicates a lot of her free time assisting fellow band students with various needs.

In addition to the above attributes, Kennedy has shown that she can be a great team player in her willingness to step in and adapt to change. She left her main instrument to step in and play an instrument in which there was nobody playing. Throughout the course of her time in band, she learned to play the trumpet, tuba, baritone, mellophonium, and trombone. She also dabbled in some percussion for all county honors band. She has been a member of the band for seven years where she has played a key role in many instances. Kennedy has helped her fellow band members achieve many accomplishments, including several state qualifications, a superior rating, and trips to OSU and the National 4th of July parade in Washington D.C.

Kennedy’s determination and persistence will make her an asset to any college, she has chosen Shawnee State University to major in biology, and success in her future.

Congratulations to Kennedy Duckson for being chosen for Portsmouth Daily Times’ Student of the Week!