Wheelersburg shares honors

Wheelersburg High School announces 2020 Senior honors that were not available for graduation pages earlier:

Valedictorian – Rohit Kumar Kataria – Son of Drs. Raj Kataria and Reshma Banerjee- Kataria

Salutatorian – James Austin Meyers – Son of Heather Meyers and James Meyers

Top Career Technical Student – Regan Scott Webb – Son of Regina and Scott Webb