Posted on by

Wheelersburg shares honors


Wheelersburg Valedictorian - Rohit Kumar Kataria

Wheelersburg Valedictorian - Rohit Kumar Kataria


Wheelersburg Salutatorian - James Austin Meyers


Wheelersburg Top Career Technical Student - Regan Scott Webb


Wheelersburg High School announces 2020 Senior honors that were not available for graduation pages earlier:

Valedictorian – Rohit Kumar Kataria – Son of Drs. Raj Kataria and Reshma Banerjee- Kataria

Salutatorian – James Austin Meyers – Son of Heather Meyers and James Meyers

Top Career Technical Student – Regan Scott Webb – Son of Regina and Scott Webb

Wheelersburg Valedictorian – Rohit Kumar Kataria
https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_Rohit-Kataria-1-.jpgWheelersburg Valedictorian – Rohit Kumar Kataria

Wheelersburg Salutatorian – James Austin Meyers
https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_James-Austin-Meyers-Sal..jpgWheelersburg Salutatorian – James Austin Meyers

Wheelersburg Top Career Technical Student – Regan Scott Webb
https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_Regan-Scott-Webb-Top-Career-Techinical-Student.jpgWheelersburg Top Career Technical Student – Regan Scott Webb