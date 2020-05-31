Wheelersburg shares honors

Wheelersburg High School announces 2020 Senior honors that were not available for graduation pages earlier:
Valedictorian – Rohit Kumar Kataria – Son of Drs. Raj Kataria and Reshma Banerjee- Kataria
Salutatorian – James Austin Meyers – Son of Heather Meyers and James Meyers
Top Career Technical Student – Regan Scott Webb – Son of Regina and Scott Webb
