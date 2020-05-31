Colleges and Universities

SEAN STURGILL GRADUATES FROM MARIETTA COLLEGE with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry

MARIETTA— Sean Sturgill of McDermott, Ohio, was among more than 175 students who were conferred degrees during Marietta College’s virtual commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 3. Sturgill completed requirements for a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. Sturgill is also a graduate of Portsmouth High School.

Located in Marietta, Ohio, at the confluence of the Muskingum and Ohio rivers, Marietta College is a four-year liberal arts college. Tracing its roots to the Muskingum Academy back in 1797, the College was officially chartered in 1835. Today Marietta College serves a body of 1,200 full-time students. The College offers more than 50 majors

DREW JACKSON NAMED TO DEAN’S LIST AT MVNU

MOUNT VERNON, OHIO – Drew Jackson has been named to the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester at Mount Vernon Nazarene University. The dean’s list includes all students who carried a minimum of 12 credit hours and have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or above for the semester.

Jackson, a sophomore majoring in Marketing, has attained the dean’s list for the Spring time. He is a 2019 graduate of Wheelersburg High School, and the son of Becky and Brian Jackson of Wheelersburg, Ohio.

Mount Vernon Nazarene University is a private, four-year, intentionally Christian teaching university for traditional age students, graduate students and working adults. With a 327-acre main campus in Mount Vernon, Ohio, and several convenient Graduate and Professional Studies sites throughout the state, MVNU emphasizes academic excellence, spiritual growth and service to community and church. MVNU offers an affordable education to more than 2,200 students from 32 states and 19 countries/U.S. territories.

BEREA COLLEGE SPRING 2020 DEAN’S LIST

BEREA, KY (05/27/2020)— More than 730 Berea College students were named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List. A student is named to the Dean’s List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits*, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.

Lakin Brown of South Webster (45682)

Abigail Camp of Coal Grove (45638)

Cherokee Griffiths of Wheelersburg (45694)

Elizabeth Miller of Ironton (45638)

Layne Piatt of Seaman (45679)

Berea, the first interracial and coeducational college in the South, focuses on learning, labor, and service. Supported by Berea’s No-Tuition Promise, Berea College admits only academically promising students with limited economic resources, primarily from Appalachia. All students must work 10 hours or more weekly, earning money for books, room and board.