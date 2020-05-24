Jayla Jarvis, a senior from Sciotoville Community High School, was nominated for Student of the Week by Joshua Hall. the band director at Sciotoville

Jayla Jarvis is a senior at Sciotoville Community School. She is in the marching band, jazz band, percussion ensemble, and concert band. She also on the bowling team, participates in quiz bowl, is an active member of her church and in the honors society. Jayla also enjoys reading, art, and animals. She plans on attending Shawnee in the fall. Jayla is a hard-working, wonderful student!

Congratulations to Jayla Jarvis for being chosen for Portsmouth Daily Times’ Student of the Week!