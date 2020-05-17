Jefferson Alumni Awards Scholarships for 2020

Thanks to the generosity of so many Alumni members, their families and the vision of Ron Lykins and his late wife, Ruth, the Jefferson Alumni has awarded one hundred and five (105) scholarships since 2003.

This year, though our Alumni was unable to meet face-to-face, we awarded 16 scholarships of $1,000 each funded by contributions from Alumni members, their family members and with matching funds from a generous donation from Ron Lykins.

The 10 Jefferson Alumni Scholarships are awarded to the following:

Tatum Arey is a graduate of Peebles High School and has an Associate’s Degree from Southern State Community College. She has a 4.00 GPA and a member of National Honor Society and Beta. She was a 4 year varsity basketball player serving as team captain 2 years. She served as a mentor in the elementary school and volunteers with her church youth group. Her experiences as a mentor has led to her career choice to become a child psychologist. She will attend the University of Cincinnati. Tatum is the granddaughter of Sandra Swearingen Douglas ’71 and the great-granddaughter of the late Martha Jane Kratzer Swearingen ’43.

Hope Brown is a graduate of Peebles High School and completed courses at Sinclair Community College. Hope has a 29 ACT score and a 4.00 GPA. She is a member of National Honor Society, Beta, 4-H and FFA. She participated in track, soccer, softball, basketball and volleyball. She also volunteered for canned food drives, blood drive, elementary agriculture program and mentoring program. Hope plans to attend Morehead State University to major in marketing. Hope is the great granddaughter of the late Mary Richard Grooms ’43.

Mia Citano is a graduate of Dublin Coffman High School where she had a 4.00 GPA taking a rigorous curriculum of honors, Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate courses. She scored a 33 on the ACT with a perfect 36 in reading. She was a member of Student Council, National Honor Society, editor of the school magazine and captain of the Field Hockey team. A mission trip to Haiti opened her eyes to the plastic pollution causing her to make changes in her life style and has inspired her to choose Environmental Studies when she enrolls at Ohio University. She has a long term goal of law school to practice Environmental Law to impact policy. Mia is the granddaughter of Ron Lykins ’59.

Brody Hazelbaker is a West Union High School graduate and earned credits from Sinclair Community College. He has a 3.67 GPA, a member of the National Honor Society, Beta and Beta President his senior year. He played soccer and was on the track team. He was active In the Performing Arts Department as he was in band, choir, select chamber choir and was lead sound design for the musical. He was in 4-H and served as camp counselor for 4 years. He plans to attend Shawnee State University and major in plastics engineering. Brody is the grandson of Jack Hazelbaker ’64 and the great-grandson of the late June Newman Hazelbaker ‘43 and the late Carl Hazelbaker ’44.

Zane Kingsolver is a graduate of West Union High School and has an Associate Degree from Southern State Community College. Zane earned a 3.74 GPA ranking in the top 10 of his class and was in National Honor Society and Beta. He was 4 year varsity basketball player and a 4 year starter in soccer and played varsity baseball and participated in cross country, track and golf. He is a member of the church

youth group and volunteered at the fairgrounds, animal shelter, local food pantry, and at Vacation Bible School. Zane plans to attend Northern Kentucky University to pursue a degree in secondary education and wants to teach and be a coach. Zane is the grandson of Samuel Shiveley ’64.

Alexis “Lexi” Phipps is a graduate of West Union High School and earned credits from Sinclair and Southern State Community Colleges. She has a solid ACT score with a 33 in reading. She was a member of Beta, National Honor Society, band, choir, steel drum band, hand bells and stage crew for school musicals. She is active in a local Farmer’s Market, the Adams County Beekeeping Association, her church youth group and 4-H. She volunteered in food drives, blood drive and local food pantry. Lexi will attend Shawnee State University in pre-art therapy with a goal of becoming a certified art therapist. Lexi is the granddaughter of James Corbett Phipps, III ’67 & Carol Brown Phipps ’68 and the great-granddaughter of James Corbett Phipps II ’43.

Camryn Pickerill is a graduate of Eastern High School and has credits from the University of Cincinnati and Southern State Community College. She earned a 3.96 GPA while playing several sports, participating in extracurricular activities, showing livestock in 4-H and doing volunteer work. She was a member of National Honor Society, Student Council and Students Against Destructive Decisions. She was involved in track and cross country, and excelled in basketball. She will be playing basketball for Ohio Dominican University and plans to major in biology with a minor in chemistry and education. She may pursue becoming an orthodontist or teach and coach at the college level. Camryn is the granddaughter of Patricia Vogler Burns ’72.

Mary Sonner is a graduate of North Adams High School and has an Associate Degree from Southern State Community College. Mary has a 4.00 GPA earning Valedictorian honors. She was in Beta serving as Vice President and President her senior year. She was in National Honor Society logging many hours of community service including tutoring and volunteering at a nursing home. She was a 4 year member of the soccer and basketball teams. Volunteering at a nursing home has led to her interest in becoming a physical therapist. She will enroll at the University of Cincinnati in pre-physical therapy and then pursue the Doctorate of Physical Therapy. Mary is the great-granddaughter of the late Thomas Hazelbaker ’32.

Kiersten Spires is a graduate of West Union High School and has credits from Sinclair Community College and Shawnee State University. She has a 3.96 GPA earning Salutatorian honors. She was in Beta, National Honor Society, Academic Team, 4-H and on the Adams County Junior Fair Board. She was a representative to Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership and Ohio Scholar in the National Youth Leadership Forum at Yale University. She volunteered flagging Veterans’ graves, at local food pantry, at Kamp Dovetail and Adams County Night to Shine. She will attend Miami University in Hearing Sciences and Critical Disability Studies with a goal of earning a Doctorate in Audiology to work in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Kiersten is the granddaughter of Phyllis Stepp Spires ’67.

Briana Whelan is a graduate of Wheelersburg High School and has credits from Shawnee State University. She was a member of Vocal Point elite choir and performed a lead role in the school musical Seussical. She had lead roles in community theater productions. She assists in her church nursery and kid’s ministry and bagged groceries for the needy at Potter’s House. At age 3 she had heart valve repair which has influenced her career direction as she will enroll at Shawnee State University in fall 2020 for academic prerequisites and then transfer to Collins Career Center for their 2 year ultrasonography program in cardiovascular and hopes to work in pediatrics. Briana is the granddaughter of Beverly Stepp Smith ’72 and the great-granddaughter of the late Thomas Stepp ’38.

The 5 Don & Flo Armstrong Scholarships are awarded to:

Jacob Davis is a graduate of the Adams County Christian School where he was a 4 year member of the National Honor Society, a member of student council and had a 3.93 GPA. He was in two productions in the school’s drama department. He was in 4-H for 11 years and had market goat production champion in 2018 and was 1st place and state fair qualifier in shotgun shooting sports for 2 years. He plans to attend Shawnee State University to get a degree in chemistry and hopes to then go to pharmacy school. Jacob is the grandson of Michael Davis ‘71 & Jacquelyn Harris Davis ’71, great-grandson of Jack Harris ’45 and the late Willodean Hafer Harris ’46.

Cassidy Freeman was home schooled with classes from the Freedom Academy and earned credits from Southern State Community College. She has a 4.00 GPA. She earned the Bronze and Silver awards in Girl Scouts and was active in 4-H and took piano lessons for 8 years. She volunteers as pianist at her church and also volunteered for Reformer Unanimous for people with addictions. Cassidy has been accepted at Shawnee State University and will apply to their Occupational Therapy Assistant program with a goal of working in the medical field to help people. She is the granddaughter of Delores Knauff Freeman ’64 and the great-granddaughter of the late Audrey Grooms Knauff ‘31.

Elise Hartley is a graduate of Calvary Christian School in Indianapolis and earned college credits from Trine University and the University of Indianapolis. She ranked 1st in her class and scored a 28 on the ACT and 1260 on the SAT. She has extensive volunteer work with children by teaching Sunday School and working in a children’s musical camp. This has inspired her to pursue a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis. After getting some teaching experience, she hopes to teach English to English as a New Language students in underdeveloped countries. Elise is the great-granddaughter of Damon Patton ’51 & Thelma Kidder Patton ’51.

Carolyn Shupert is a graduate of North Adams High School and has an Associate’s Degree from Southern State Community College. She scored a 32 on the ACT with a perfect 36 in science. She was a member of Beta, National Honor Society and played basketball 4 years serving as team captain for 2 years. She is a two-time Americanism Test winner and valedictorian of her class. She attends Seaman Community Methodist Church and has volunteered for the youth basketball and baseball leagues. She plans to attend the Ohio State University to major in accounting and then a graduate degree to eventually become a CPA. Carolyn is the great-granddaughter of the late Thomas Hazelbaker ‘32

Kaylea Vallance is a graduate of Wheelersburg High School and has credits from Shawnee State University. She was a 3 year volleyball player and active in the arts serving as stage manager in the school musical her junior year and earning a part her senior year. She was a member of Vocal Point elite choir. She was a serve and learn student helping elementary teachers and students. She is active in her church youth group and has participated in rummage sales and singing with the worship team. Kaylea plans to attend Collins Career Center in the 1 year surgical technician program. Kaylea is the granddaughter of Beverly Stepp Smith ’72 and the great-granddaughter of the late Thomas Stepp ’38.

The 2020 James & Suzanne Branham Scholarship is awarded to:

Makenna Malcom is a graduate of Peebles High School and has credits from Sinclair Community College. She has a 3.96 GPA ranking her in the top 10 in her class. She was in National Honor Society, Beta, Pep Club, Spanish Club and was a cheerleader. She has volunteered at the Jefferson Carnival and at Tabitha’s Clothing and helped clean rental cabins for Jack McCoy Lumber. She was the Hugh O’Brian

Youth Leadership award winner for PHS. Makenna plans to attend Miami University and major in Art Education. She is the great-granddaughter of Veronica Hamilton Groves ’58 and the great-great-granddaughter of the late Eunice Thelma Ross Hamilton ’30.

If you would like to help ensure that the Jefferson Alumni Scholarship Program can continue, you can make a donation in honor of or in memory of someone and send it to Linda Stepp, Secretary/Treasurer, 13370 St. Rt. 136, Winchester, Ohio 45697. The Jefferson Alumni Association is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

