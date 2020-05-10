Bryson Ratcliff a senior from Portsmouth West High School was nominated for Student of the Week by Sonja Jarrells, a teacher from Portsmouth West.

“I have had Bryson in school since he was in seventh grade. He joined my choir and participated in my musical, where he played “Rolf” in the G2K The Sound of Music. Bryson is a very kind young man, and he is an awesome musician. Though he has been in high school these past four years, he has repeatedly come back to my concerts anytime I needed someone to play guitar.

Bryson is a performer, and he is very good at it! He has performed alone, accompanying himself since he was in middle school. I’ve seen him locally performing with both of my own sons, at places like the high school and Patties and Pints. Bryson has been working throughout school, and he has a strong work ethic. He also writes his own music and produces it on Sound Cloud. Bryson is an all-around amazing senior!

Jarrells is PWHS Assistant Band Director, PWMS Choir Director and Girls’ Track Coach.

Congratulations to Bryson Ratcliff for being chosen for Portsmouth Daily Times’ Student of the Week!

Bryson Ratcliff, Senior Portsmouth West High School https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_Bryson.jpg Bryson Ratcliff, Senior Portsmouth West High School Submitted Photos Senior, Bryson Ratcliff doing what he loves. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_BrysonR.jpg Senior, Bryson Ratcliff doing what he loves. Submitted Photos

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights