For this week’s Student of the Week, we, unfortunately, did not receive any teacher recommendations but received this from a parent and it fits the criteria. We still want to run teacher recommendations, but feel this one is still a good one.

Amanda Burns nominated Dakota Cox from Greenup County High School.

“I’m sending you this about my son Dakota Cox, he is a senior at Greenup County High School. Dakota is a little shy and this is probably out of the box for him. He loves racing go-karts and with this virus that’s something else he’s missing out on and enjoys doing,” Burns wrote.

Dakota took electricity and agriculture class, which he will get a certificate for with his diploma. Dakota has his future ahead and he is planning on trying to get a job with Sheet Metal Workers.

Dakota’s mother, Amanda Burns, was just like so many other senior parents, letting him know how much she appreciates him and how proud she is of him.

Congratulations to Dakota Cox for being chosen for Portsmouth Daily Times’ Student of the Week!