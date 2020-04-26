The C. Dewey Lykins Memorial Scholarship Fund invested at the Scioto Foundation has been renamed the Dewey and Linda Lykins Memorial Scholarship Fund. The name change was requested by Matt and Michelle Lykins as a memorial to their mother who passed away on April 7, 2020.

Linda Faye (Beesler) Lykins, the daughter of Cleveland and Stella (Smith) Beesler, was born in July 1941 in South Webster, Ohio. She married C. Dewey Lykins on January 27, 1961. She graduated from Ohio University and, like her husband, was a long-time educator who taught at Bloom-Vernon Elementary School for more than 40 years. A selfless, giving, loving mom to many, according to her children, Linda was happiest when she was with children and family, especially her two grandchildren and her two great-grandchildren.

Dewey Lykins died on September 10, 2007, and the original Dewey Lykins Memorial Scholarship Fund was established in 2011 as a tribute to a man who had served the South Webster School District as superintendent, educational consultant, high school principal, elementary school principal, transportation supervisor and special projects director. In addition to his South Webster educational experience, Lykins was an English and government teacher at Shawnee State University, Minford High School and Valley High School. He was also highly involved in extracurricular activities and initiated the South Webster High School Hall of Fame.

Lykins graduated from South Webster High School in 1958 and received a B.S. degree in English from Rio Grande College in 1966. He earned a Master of Arts Degree in English from Marshall University in 1969.

To be eligible for the Dewey and Linda Lykins Memorial Scholarship, a student must be a senior at South Webster High School, have a minimum GPA of 2.5/4.0, and be enrolled in a four-year college or university. In addition, a student must be well-rounded as determined by academic achievement, extracurricular activities and community involvement. Students must complete a scholarship application and written essay as well as provide two letters of recommendation from SWHS administrators, faculty advisors and/or coaches.

A committee consisting of a SWHS administrator and guidance counselor and a member of the Lykins family will make annual scholarship selections.

Additions to the Dewey and Linda Lykins Memorial Scholarship Fund in the form of gifts of cash, securities or property may be made by alumnae, friends, family and supporters at any time. Further information about the Lykins Scholarship Fund or other planned giving opportunities may be obtained by contacting Scioto Foundation Executive Director Kim Cutlip or Patty Tennant at the Scioto Foundation office, (740) 354-4612 or by visiting the SF website at www.sciotofoundation.org.

