Breanna Skaggs was nominated for Student of the Week by Sonja Jarrells, a teacher from Portsmouth West.

Jarrell shared her thoughts of her student, “Breanna has been my student since 6th grade. She has worked extremely hard to keep a fantastic GPA and be successful in her work at school. During this time, she has also participated in band and choir. She has an amazing talent for music! She is a leader, a great worker, and always has a smile. She helps others, and she is always willing to try something new. During this marching band season, Breanna barely missed a day, even though she was not even able to take band for a grade. She spent countless hours contributing to our state-qualified band. More than anything, I nominate Breanna for her resilience. Amidst anything that may be going on in her life, she pushes through, always putting others first. She is a remarkable young lady, and I cannot imagine a more worthy senior.”

Jarrells is PWHS Assistant Band Director, PWMS Choir Director and Girls’ Track Coach.

Breanna is a senior at Portsmouth West High School and is involved in Key Club, Beta Club, Band, Advanced Choir, Prima, FFA, H-PAC, etc. She also enjoys crafting, school, spending time with her family and friends and helping others.

Congratulations to Breanna Skaggs for being chosen for Portsmouth Daily Times’ Student of the Week!

Senior, Breanna Skaggs https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/04/web1_breanna.jpg Senior, Breanna Skaggs Submitted Photos Breanna Skaggs Senior Portsmouth West High School https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/04/web1_Breana-Skaggs2.jpg Breanna Skaggs Senior Portsmouth West High School Submitted Photos

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

