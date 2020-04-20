Shawnee State University Development Foundation launches Student Emergency Fund

PORTSMOUTH — The Shawnee State University Development Foundation has established the Student Emergency Fund to support current Shawnee State University (SSU) students continue to make progress on their degrees during this time. The fund, established earlier this month, seeks to raise $20,000 to assist those students in need of software and hardware materials to complete their online coursework.

In light of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the university took actions last month to limit the exposure and spread of the disease among SSU students. Since mid-March, the university has been operating all in-person classes remotely and plans to continue to do so through the rest of the spring semester. During this unusual circumstance, several SSU students do not have the full capability to complete course work from home – either due to lack of equipment or software. Through the Student Emergency Fund, the SSU Development Foundation plans to increase their means to assist those students in need and provide them with the proper materials to finish their course work.

“Our students are our greatest resource and while this transition to online courses has been a challenge, we are seeing the best them, as well as the best of our faculty, and our staff,” said Chris Moore, SSU Director of Development. “Through quick and creative work with our partners on campus, the SSUDF has been able to create a pool of matching dollars for vital hardware, software, and accessories needed for this transition. More so, we are already seeing our campus family heed this call. We are seeing support of The Shawnee Fund and Student Emergency Fund from alumni, SSU advisory board members, deans, faculty/staff, friends of the university, and even our own students themselves. I sincerely thank everyone for their support.”

The campaign, launched at the beginning of this month, has raised over $12,000 so far. In addition to accepting individual donations, the SSU Development Foundation is currently matching donations $1 for $1 up to $15,000 in support of the Student Emergency Fund.

Contributions to the campaign can be made online at givetossu.com/makeagift or by mailing a check payable to the SSU Development Foundation at 940 Second Street, Portsmouth, Ohio. For more information, contact Chris Moore, Director of Development at cmoore@shawnee.edu or by calling 740.351.3082.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/04/web1_600x315_Emergency-fund.jpg