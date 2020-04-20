Looking for places to find information, whether it is for teaching, homeschooling, or just information you want to know, a great place to look is The Library of Congress website.

The Library of Congress site contains a wealth of information and could help so many at this time. The site, first of all, has so much information for teachers, students, parents and the public in general.

The Library of Congress offers classroom materials and professional development to help teachers effectively use primary sources from the Library’s vast digital collections in their teaching.

The site is loaded with information, photos and videos that students, especially upper-level grades and college students could find to assist with their at-home learning. The Library of Congress has a section on elections and the history of elections, which fits with life today.

For their teacher section alone, there is Primary Source Sets, Lesson Plans, Presentations & Activities, and Collection Connections.

Under their Digital Collections there is American History, Government, Law & Politics, Performing Arts, World Cultures, War & Military, Local History & Folklife, Art & Architecture, Social & Business History, Web Sites, Photographic Prints, Women’s History, Photographs, Interviews, and so much more, all available for you to read, listen and watch.

Sometimes people are so busy that they don’t have time to look at information and watch things that may not be entertainment, but are still a wonderful source of great information. Now would be a perfect time to visit The Library of Congress and learn things you did not even know had happened in the world.

By Kimberly Jenkins

