Student of the Week: Payton Blankenbeckley

Payton Paige Blankenbeckley is a senior at Minford High School. Payton plays tennis on the girls’ tennis team and has now signed to play tennis at Thiel College in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Along with tennis, Payton plays on the varsity softball team. She is on the A honor roll at Minford. Payton says she enjoys drawing, spending time with friends and family, and really just living in the moment. While attending Thiel, she plans on getting her degree in psychology and becoming a children’s therapist.

Anne Caudill, Payton’s Art Teacher at Minford High School had this to say about her student:

“Payton was working relentlessly on a clay project in my class in preparation for the county art show, when school as we knew it, came to a sudden halt. She still communicates with me weekly and is working from a distance to finish the project, even though it will not end up getting the public recognition it deserves. Despite the recent changes society has hit her with, Payton’s work ethic has definitely shown that she is still persevering!

Congratulations to Payton Blankenbeckley being the first student of the week for the Portsmouth Daily Times.

