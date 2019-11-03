Designed to identify and help students after a traumatic event— Community partners gathered at the South Central Ohio Educational Service Center, in New Boston, on Oct. 22, to receive information about the Handle with Care program to identify and help students after a traumatic event.

The Handle With Care Program was developed in Charleston, West Virginia, and within the last year has expanded into counties throughout southern Ohio. The program asks first responders to note when a school-aged child is present during an arrest, overdose, domestic violence incident, car accident, or other possible traumatic events. The first responder obtains the child’s name, school and grade, then sends a notice stating “Handle with Care” to the appropriate school. No specific information about the event is needed. The Handle with Care protocol will allow school staff to provide additional support to students in the days following adverse/traumatic experiences and monitor for any ongoing needs.

For example, if a Handle with Care notice is received, when a teacher notices sleepiness in class the student may be allowed to rest in the nurse’s office for a short period of time instead of receiving a consequence. The student may be allowed to submit homework or complete a test another day, without consequence.

Staying invested and connected to school is a key factor for our students in developing resiliency and creating a better future for themselves.