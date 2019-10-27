Shawnee State Demonstrates Best Academic Value in Ohio, lowering cost of attendance by 5% since 2009

PORTSMOUTH – A recent Columbus Business First article comparing cost increases for college students among U.S. colleges and universities found that students in Ohio saw lower than average cost increases and cites Shawnee State University as the only institution in Ohio to actually lower its cost of attendance. The combined cost of tuition, fees, room, board, textbooks, and other expenses is 5% lower at Shawnee State University today than in 2009. Over this same period the average cost increase among universities in Ohio was 17%.

“As an open access institution, affordability has always been a major focus at Shawnee State,” SSU President Jeff Bauer said. “We offer what we call a ‘best academic value’ in that we provide high quality, nationally ranked and regionally recognized academic programs at one of the lowest tuition costs you’ll find among regional, comprehensive institutions anywhere.”

Nationally, only 13 other four-year public institutions outranked Shawnee State on overall cost of attendance.

“We like bringing attention to our low tuition rates – and we work very hard to remain efficient – but it’s about much more than cost with us,” Bauer said. “It’s about making college possible for students in our region and helping them successfully reach their career and life goals. Our mission is to prepare today’s students to succeed in tomorrow’s world. That’s more than a tagline that lives in a printed strategic plan. It’s truly who we are and what we’re about. Keeping college costs – and related student debt – low is a vital part of that.”

Tuition and fees for Shawnee State are currently $8,265 per year and locked in for four years through SSU’s Shawnee Advantage tuition guarantee program. Students and parents interested in learning more about Shawnee State are invited to attend SSU’s upcoming Shawnee Showcase Day on November 23. Register online at www.shawnee.edu/visit.

