EPA Announces Requests for Applications for the 2020 Environmental Education Grants Program

WASHINGTON — As authorized by the National Environmental Education Act of 1990, EPA is pleased to announce the availability of up to $3 million in funding for locally-focused environmental education projects under the 2020 Environmental Education Grant Program. EPA will award three to four grants in each of the agency’s 10 regions. Groups interested must submit their application by Jan. 6, 2020, to be considered. The Requests for Application (RFA) is posted on www.grants.gov.

“This funding will support projects aimed at educating and inspiring the next generation of Americans to tackle pressing environmental challenges like marine litter and food waste,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Through EPA’s Environmental Education Grant Program, we are able to bring more environmental education opportunities to local communities across the country.”

In addition to other environmental topics, the 2020 Environmental Education Grants Program will fund education-based projects pertaining to marine debris mitigation, food waste and loss reduction, and recycling. Funded projects will both increase public awareness on various environmental matters and enhance participants’ abilities to make informed decisions on environmental issues prospectively.

Additional Background on How to Apply

Determine Eligibility.

Applicants must represent one of the following types of organizations to be eligible for an environmental education grant:

local education agency

state education or environmental agency

college or university

non-profit organization as described in section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code

noncommercial educational broadcasting entity

tribal education agency (which includes schools and community colleges controlled by an Indian tribe, band, or nation and which are recognized as eligible for special programs and services provided by the United States to Indians because of their status as Indians and which are not administered by the Bureau of Indian Education.)

Applicant organizations must be located in the United States or territories and the majority of the educational activities must take place in the United States; or in the United States and Canada or Mexico; or in the U.S. Territories.

Complete the Application and Budget Forms, according to the directions.

Each RFA contains complete instructions for submitting a proposal, including all required information and limitations on format. A summary of the required information is below. Read the RFA thoroughly for application procedures. All applications must be submitted through www.grants.gov.

Find the forms on the “Application Forms” tab. Materials should be submitted in the following order:

Two Federal forms: Application for Federal Assistance (SF 424) and Budget (SF 424-A)

Work Plan (up to 8 pages):

Project Summary (recommended 1 page)

Detailed Project Description

Project Evaluation Plan

Detailed Budget Showing Match and Subawards (not included in the page limit)

Appendices (not included in the page limit)

Timeline

Logic Model Showing Outputs and Outcomes

Programmatic Capabilities and Past Performance

Letters Stating Responsibilities of Partners, if applicable

Submit the Proposal Materials.

Applications must be submitted by Jan. 6, 2020, electronically through www.grants.gov by following the instructions in the RFA.

The full list of solicitation notices is available at www.grants.gov and at https://www.epa.gov/education/environmental-education-ee-grant-solicitation-notice.