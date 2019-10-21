Did you know?

It’s easy to underestimate the level of know-how required to be an automotive mechanic, and just how essential the job is. There are an estimated 30,000 parts on the average car, and data from the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers indicates around 74,705,000 cars were produced in 2018. Auto mechanics are in high demand. Although many high schools offer adequate training to prepare individuals for a job in automotive mechanics, most mechanics are now expected to have completed an associate degree or certificate program in automotive training to keep up with ever-evolving vehicle technology. Students can enroll in a vocational education program, receive a certificate and then go on to employee training. Upon completion of that training, students can become master mechanics. Training and schooling typically takes two years. Salary.com reports that the average automotive mechanic salary in the United States was $38,551 as of December 2018.