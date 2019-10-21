Did you know?

According to estimates from the U.S. Department of Education, women have earned a disproportionate share of college degrees compared to men over the last 12 years. In 2018, women were on target to earn 141 college degrees at every level for every 100 degrees earned by men. That trend isn’t all that recent, as women have earned the majority of degrees at every level of higher education for years and, in many cases, several decades. For example, DOE statistics indicate that women have earned the majority of associate’s degrees every year since 1978 and the majority of bachelor’s degrees every year since 1982. That trend also is reflected in postgraduate degrees, as women have earned the majority of master’s degrees every year since 1987. The female majority in regard to doctoral degrees earned is a relatively recent yet still impressive trend that dates back to 2007. Estimates suggest these trends will continue, as DOE forecasts suggest that, by 2027, women will earn 151 college degrees for every 100 degrees earned by men