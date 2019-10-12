Jeffrey Albrecht appointed as newest member of Shawnee State University Board of Trustees Committee

PORTSMOUTH – Shawnee State University Board of Trustees (BOT) welcomes Jeffrey Albrecht as its newest member. The SSU BOT consists of nine voting members and two student members, appointed by the Governor.

“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Albrecht as our newest member and are looking forward to hearing his ideas he will bring to the committee,” said SSU President Jeffrey Bauer.

Albrecht, of Portsmouth, Ohio, is a graduate of Ohio State University where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Accounting.

“I’m honored that Governor DeWine gave me this opportunity to be a part of Shawnee State’s Board of Trustees. The university is an important part of our community, and I’m happy to do what I can to help keep up with the increasing enrollment,” said Albrecht.

Albrecht’s term began September 17, 2019 and will end June 30, 2028.