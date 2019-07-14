Valley Local Schools will hold a Regular Board Meeting on 7/17/19 at 7:30 p.m. in the High School Library.

At its regular meeting held on June 26, 2019, the Clay Local Board of Education acted on the following measures:

– Approved minutes of the May meeting.

– Accepted the financial reports.

– Approved necessary advances and transfers.

– Authorized the Treasurer to amend appropriations for 2018-2019.

– Heard report from principals Tony Piguet and Russ Breech.

– Held public hearing regarding retire/rehire.

– Approved contract with LGS for the purpose of GAAP conversion.

– Employed Maria Allison, Keenan Havens, and Jessica James as teachers for the 2019-20 school year.

– Accepted two employee resignations.

– Approved continued membership in CORAS.

– Approved continued membership in the Ohio Coalition for Equity and Adequacy.

– Approved the Digital Academy agreement with FES for 2019-20.

– Approved property and fleet insurance coverage for 2019-20.

– Adjusted teacher’s contract for completion of additional training.

The next regular Board meeting is scheduled for July 25 at 6:00 p.m. in the Board office.

The Northwest Board of Education met for their Regular Meeting on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. in the Northwest High School Media Center. The Board approved the following resolutions:

-Minutes of the Regular meeting on May 21, 2019 and Special Meeting on June 10, 2019.

-Reports.

-Authorized purchase of 2 school buses through co-op purchasing program.

-Purchase of liability/property insurance through SORSA.

-Contract with Valley Local Schools for Technology Support Services for FY20.

-Authorized the closing of the fiscal year and make necessary appropriation adjustments to

compute the final amended certificate and final appropriations for FY19.

-Adopted temporary appropriations and spending plan for FY20.

-Advance

-Transfers

-Local Professional Development Committee (LPDC) Members for 2019-2020.

-Adopted student fees for 2019-2020.

-Correction to Supplemental Salary Schedule to remove Grade Level Chairs and Department

Chairs (Category J)

-Abolishment of classified 8 hour custodian position (4-hr NES & 4-hr NMS).

-Student handbooks for the 2019-2020 school year.

-Employment of two 4-hour cook positions at Northwest Elementary School.

-Bid placement of classified personnel.

-Employment of certified personnel.

-Resignation of classified personnel.

-Substitute classified personnel.

-Amended teachers’ salaries for 2019-20 for additional training and/or experience.

-Administrative salary index for 2019-2020.

-Administrative salary schedule and set administrative salaries for FY20.

-Set classified salaries for the 2019-20 school year.

-Reduction in force/non-teaching personnel.

-Approved a resolution declaring it necessary to levy an additional tax in excess of the ten-

mill limitation.

The next regular board meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. in the Northwest High School Media Center.

The Governing Board of the South Central Ohio Educational Service Center recognized Board Member Fred Edgington during a special meeting on July 9, after Edgington announced his resignation during the June meeting.

“In recognition and appreciation, the board would like to thank Mr. Fred Edgington for his dedicated service and commitment to the governing board and local school districts from January 2006 to June 2019,” said Board Chairman Dr. Paul Crabtree, reading from the Resolution of Appreciation which passed with a unanimous vote by the board.

Dr. Crabtree, along with Board Members Lowell Howard and Michael Canter, commented that Edgington has been a great addition to the board and would be missed.

“Fred and I met seven years ago, and over a very short period of time became very close friends,” said Board Member Arnold McCoy. “I consider it quite a privilege to be able to serve with Fred. He is very intelligent, professional, and had a compassion for boardmanship. We will miss him on the board, but we won’t miss him as a friend because friendship is for a lifetime.”

Edgington graduated from West Union High School, in Adams County, Ohio, in 1954. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Wilmington College, and his Master’s Degree from Morehead State University. In 1957, he married Carol Frame, and they were blessed with two children. His 36-year teaching career began in 1958, and proudly included teaching, coaching, and guidance counselor at Manchester High School.

He joined the ESC Governing Board in 2006, and announced his resignation on June 27 after ongoing health problems.

“I appreciate Mr. Edgington. He was a great mentor. He took his boardmanship very seriously, even when he lost his vision. His wife would read the board packet to him. He came prepared. The job was serious. He wanted to do his best for the kids, and I respect that and I admire that. He will be missed,” said ESC Superintendent Sandy Mers.

ESC Treasurer Andy Riehl also shared some kind words during the meeting. He and Edgington shared a connection, and Edgington always took a genuine interest in Riehl’s family.

“All of the support he has shown for the children of Manchester, but also for this board and administration. He will be deeply missed, and I really appreciate his support of myself and your interest in my boys and my family means a lot to me,” Riehl said.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Governors Board will be Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the SCOESC Business Center in New Boston. For more information about the ESC, visit online at www.scoesc.org, or follow on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

The Scioto County Board of Developmental Disabilities met June 27, 2019 at 6:30 P.M. In addition to routine business, the Board took the following actions:

Approved one Direct Service contract.

Approved the addition of one full-time Developmental Specialist position at Carousel Center

Approved adjusting the hours of the part-time File Clerk to full-time.

Approved Policy 4.05 – Use of Naloxone/Narcan

Approved the Superintendent’s Professional Development Plan

Confirmed the current Standing Committee’s rosters

Approved transferring necessary funds to the Residential Services fund for the purpose of satisfying waiver matches.

A speaker from the floor was recognized and expressed her concern regarding the older, wooden doors at VRS. It was noted solutions were already being sought, and the issue would be resolved soon.

The next regular Board meeting will be conducted Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 4:45 P.M. at STAR, Inc., 2625 Gallia Street, Portsmouth OH 45662. An Ethics Committee meeting will be held at 4:30 P.M. at the same place if there is a need. All meetings are open to the public with the exception of Executive Session.